Maine Things To Do | Bean-hole Beans & Hotdogs, Blistered Fingers Bluegrass, Big Woods Grass Drags

Looking for something to do this week? There are plenty of events happening around our state the week of Aug. 22 through Aug. 28.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Maine — If there's an event in your hometown or community you would like featured on Maine Things To Do, send it our way! Email your event information and flyer to mainethingstodo@newscentermaine.com, Try to give us at least a week's notice, although a two-week notice is better.

Maine Things To Do the week of Aug. 22 to Aug. 28.

THURSDAY, AUG. 24

A Taste of Cape Porpoise

When: 5 p.m.

THURSDAY, AUG. 24 - SUNDAY, AUG. 27

Where: Acton

When: Times vary by day

Where: Litchfield

When: Times vary by day

FRIDAY, AUG. 25

Where: Saco

When: 4 to 9 p.m.

SATURDAY, AUG. 26

Where: Ashland

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Belfast

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dine In / Take Out Baked Bean Supper

When: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Bean-Hole Beans & Hotdogs

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Old Orchard Beach

When: 1:30 p.m.

SUNDAY, AUG. 27

Where: Bath

When: 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories