Maine Things To Do | Bean-hole Beans & Hotdogs, Blistered Fingers Bluegrass, Big Woods Grass Drags

Looking for something to do this week? There are plenty of events happening around our state the week of Aug. 22 through Aug. 28.

PORTLAND, Maine — If there's an event in your hometown or community you would like featured on Maine Things To Do, send it our way! Email your event information and flyer to mainethingstodo@newscentermaine.com, Try to give us at least a week's notice, although a two-week notice is better.

Maine Things To Do the week of Aug. 22 to Aug. 28.

THURSDAY, AUG. 24              

A Taste of Cape Porpoise 

Where: Cape Porpoise

When: 5 p.m. 

THURSDAY, AUG. 24 - SUNDAY, AUG. 27

Acton Fair

Where: Acton

When: Times vary by day

Blistered Fingers Bluegrass Festival

Where: Litchfield

When: Times vary by day

FRIDAY, AUG. 25                  

Scoop For Sweetser

Where: Saco

When: 4 to 9 p.m.

SATURDAY, AUG. 26                       

Big Woods Grass Drags

Where: Ashland

When: 10 a.m. 

Horsepower for Heroes Car Benefit Car & Bike Show

Where: Belfast

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dine In / Take Out Baked Bean Supper

Where: Lisbon United Methodist Church, Lisbon

When: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Bean-Hole Beans & Hotdogs

Where: Congregational Church of East Sumner, Sumner

When: 5:30 p.m. 

9th Annual Seacoast Blues Festival

Where: Old Orchard Beach

When: 1:30 p.m.

SUNDAY, AUG. 27                    

Music, Masts and Lobster Traps

Where: Bath

When: 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.           

