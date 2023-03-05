Come for the baby goats, stay for the vendors at Iron Leaf Farm's farm day

Hundreds are expected to show for the farm's biggest year yet.

LITCHFIELD, Maine — While spring is synonymous with new blooms, for the owners of Iron Leaf Farm in Litchfield it's the sound of baby goats that signifies the start of warmer weather.

"This year we have 17 baby goats, and they're the big stars of the event," co-owner David Seeber said alongside his wife Anne Seeber.

The two are currently preparing for their annual farm day this Saturday morning, when hundreds are expected to show up and say hello to the prancing goats.

"Last year there was a line all the way down the driveway waiting to see them," David said.

This year the pair expect to see more than 700 participants show -- their biggest year yet.

Also available this weekend are more than 20 vendors offering local products, refreshments, and taste tests.

A new vendor this year is Coffee Connection Roasters, which will be providing taste tests of their coffee. Michelle Magoon-Hite, a representative for the company, said she's excited to be a part of the festivities this year.

"It's exciting to see what locals bring especially something they're passionate about," Magoon-Hite said.

Regular vendor Carin Burnett brings her goat milk soaps and other products every year. She said that although many attendees show up for the baby goats, most stay to see familiar faces they haven't seen all winter.

"It's a great crowd," Burnett said. "The goats are out visiting people, [and] the people are all smiling."

Farm day kicks off at Iron Leaf Farm in Litchfield starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 6.