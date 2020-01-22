BATH, Maine — The Bath Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating the female driver of a dark blue sedan that was involved in a car and bicycle crash this morning at the intersection of Middle and Center Streets in Bath.

According to the post, the driver did stop but police need to find her to speak with her.

After comments rolled in asking about the cyclist's condition, Bath police said that the cyclist is OK but is "a bit banged up."

Police ask the public if there’s any information helpful to please contact Cpl. Aucoin at 207-443-5563.

