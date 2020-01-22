PORTLAND, Maine — January 22 marks the 47th anniversary of the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision, establishing the legality of abortion across the country.

On Wednesday in Portland, Maine Speaker of the House and Democratic candidate for United States Senate Sara Gideon commemorated the anniversary at an event, and spoke on her goals of protecting access to reproductive healthcare.

"What we need to recognize is that access to reproductive health care is something that effects every single on of us," Gideon said. "It improves our economic well being, and makes sure whether we're talking about women, men, or children that we have healthy families in this state."

Gideon held the event at CoworkHERS in Portland alongside the Planned Parenthood Action Fund, who announced this week their endorsement of Gideon.

During the event, Gideon spoke on how she hopes to protect the Supreme Court's ruling, if elected to the Senate.

"The number one way to take away the threat of Roe v. Wade is to make sure that when we appoint judges to any court, whether it's the supreme court, or all the way up and down the benches in the judiciary, that we are appointing people who respect a person's right to choose, and who respect Roe v. Wade," said Gideon.

Gideon also shared her effort to continue to fight for access to reproductive healthcare in Maine, especially in rural communities.