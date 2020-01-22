MAINE, USA — Maine's big game hunting seasons are months away, but the state is starting the process of accepting applications for the moose hunt. The Maine moose hunt typically draws tens of thousands of applicants for a couple thousand permits.

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife intends to open the application process for this year's hunt in late January or early February. The state will take the applications until the end of the day on May 14.

Maine no longer accepts paper applications, and all of the applying takes place online.

The number of deer, turkeys and bears killed by hunters during fall 2019 were all down from 2018 in Maine, while moose hunters were more successful.

Maine Wildlife Division Director Nate Webb said fewer permits, extreme weather and abundant natural food were among the reasons for the reductions.

The preliminary numbers were available three to six months earlier than they have been in the past because of a new electronic tagging system implemented last year.

