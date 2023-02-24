'The fire could be seen for miles.' | Propane tank catches fire at Waterville gas station

Officials said the flames could be seen for miles.

WATERVILLE, Maine — A propane tank caught fire at a gas station in Waterville Friday morning. Fortunately, officials said nobody was injured.

It happened around 5:15 a.m. at the Dead River Shell station at 500 Kennedy Memorial Drive, according to a release from Waterville Fire and Rescue.

Upon arrival, fire crews found a propane filling station on fire, fueled by a 1250-gallon propane tank. Fire units established two sources of water and kept the tank cool to prevent a possible rupture, officials said.

"It is common to allow propane (a clean fuel) to burn off preventing the gas from accumulating at ground level," the release stated.

Dead River technicians arrived on scene and assisted fire crews with shutting off the propane supply from the tank.

Fire officials said they determined that a tractor used for plowing struck a fuel fill hose, causing the hose to be pulled from the pump station. This caused a propane leak from a propane supply line, and it is presumed that damaged electrical wires ignited the leaking propane, according to the release.

Officials said the fire is considered accidental. Fire units remained on scene for over an hour.