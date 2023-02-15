Woman charged with driving to endanger, OUI after crash into Fairfield brook

Police say the woman failed to stop at a stop sign before striking two other vehicles and crashing through a guardrail into Fish Brook.

NORRIDGEWOCK, Maine — A woman from Waterville faces multiple charges after police said she crashed through a guardrail and into a brook Tuesday night in Fairfield.

The crash happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Norridgewock Road and Center Road, according to a release from Fairfield police.

Vanessa Poirier, 25, has been charged with operating under the influence, driving to endanger, and failure to stop for a stop sign, officials said.

The release stated the vehicle driven by Poirier failed to stop at a stop sign before striking two other vehicles. The vehicle Poirier was driving then went through a guardrail and into Fish Brook, officials said.

The vehicle was submerged in the brook when first responders arrived at the scene, but Poirier was out of the vehicle and on shore, according to police.

Poirier was taken by Delta Ambulance to MaineGeneral Medical Center's Thayer Center for Health to be treated for minor injuries, the release stated.