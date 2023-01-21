Man charged with kidnapping following a high-speed chase in Waterville

Police say they arrested Brian Charette late Friday night after a woman alerted police about the incident.

WATERVILLE, Maine — A man is behind bars following an alleged kidnapping incident that led to a high-speed chase in Waterville Friday night.

In a release, Waterville Police Department Interim Chief William Bonney said officer Riley Dowe was driving in the area of Kennedy Memorial Drive around 11:30 p.m. when he noticed a female passenger inside a car waving “frantically” at him for help.

Dowe tried to stop the driver, Brian Charette, but he sped off northbound on Interstate 95. Bonney said Charette led police officers on a high-speed chase into Fairfield and then through Oakland, where officers with the Oakland Police Department used spike matts to stop the car.

Police said the car was successfully "spiked" but Charrette kept driving until his tires began to deflate before turning into a side road in Oakland and running away.

Charette was eventually taken into custody after a brief struggle with a K-9 unit.

He faces multiple charges including, kidnapping for allegedly refusing to release the female passenger from his car. Other charges include speeding 30 MPH over the limit, eluding officers, driving to endanger, violation of release, and refusing to submit to arrest.

No injuries were reported, per police.