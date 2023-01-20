Man arrested after allegedly breaking into Brunswick home, vehicle

Daniel Erlebach of Brunswick was located on Friday after fleeing into nearby woods, police said.

BRUNSWICK, Maine — A man is facing multiple burglary charges after allegedly breaking into a Brunswick home and vehicle Friday morning.

Several Brunswick police officers responded to an Antietam Street home after a resident called at approximately 8:47 a.m. about an unknown man who had entered while the resident was upstairs with their child, according to a news release issued by the Brunswick Police Department.

After the suspect fled the home, he was seen clearing off and opening the doors of a vehicle in the driveway area that had been started by a neighbor, the release said. The neighbor who owned the running vehicle reportedly confronted the suspect, and the suspect took off into the woods, police said.

Police were able to locate Daniel Erlebach of Brunswick based on the resident's description after an officer and K-9 searched a 1.5-mile-long track through a heavily wooded area "hampered by several different road surfaces and snow removal," the release said.

Erlebach was arrested and taken to the Cumberland County Jail and is being held without bail, police said.

He is facing the following charges: burglary (Class B), burglary of a motor vehicle (Class D), theft by unauthorized taking or transfer (Class E), refusing to submit to arrest detention (Class D), criminal mischief (Class D), and violating conditions of release (Class E), according to police.

Police said they do not know if any other residents in the area were affected by Friday's incident. The investigation remains ongoing.