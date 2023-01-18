Police: Man found stabbed six times in Winslow

The suspect was arrested around 12 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, police said.

WINSLOW, Maine — A man faces charges after allegedly stabbing another man six times in Winslow on Wednesday, officials said.

Officers were called around 10 a.m. about a man walking down the road bleeding heavily on Lasalle Street, Winslow Police Chief Leonard Macdaid told NEWS CENTER Maine.

When officers arrived at the scene, the victim was gone. Following a blood trail left behind by the victim, officers eventually found a man in an apartment on Monument Street. He didn't know who stabbed him, police said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital.

Around 12 p.m., Macdaid said police found a suspect on Clinton Avenue. He jumped out a window and led officers on a chase, according to Macdaid. The suspect was arrested a block away.

Police said the suspect also had knife wounds and that he had been cut.

The suspect was transported to a nearby hospital and will later be charged with elevated aggravated assault, police said.

The suspect's identity has not been released yet, and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.