Mainers share fond memories of country musician Dick Curless

Many people in Maine still have stories about knowing or meeting Dick Curless, with several noting the number of benefit concerts he played across the state.

MAINE, USA — The Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville recently opened an exhibit called “Dick Curless: Hard Traveling Man from Maine,” honoring the man known as the Baron of Country Music.

A new Dick Curless CD titled "The Basement Tapes" was released on Feb. 18, too, made up of acoustic songs, most of which were written by Curless. According to the Dick Curless page on Facebook, "The name reflects the fact that the recordings were personal—not originally intended to be released as a CD." It is now available for pre-order through Bull Moose.

Curless was born in Aroostook County—Fort Fairfield to be exact—in 1932, and his music has since spread far and wide. But many people in Maine still have stories about knowing him or meeting him, with several noting the benefit concerts he played across the state. Some people even played with him or had family members who did.

The stories below were pulled from the comment sections of the Dick Curless page on Facebook. Any grammatical abnormalities can be attributed to the commenter.

"I've been a fan since the 70s, and finally got to meet him in the 90s at Vaughn Field's house in Palmyra ME. (an annual weekend event for friends and family to jam) I couldn't believe it when Dick came through the door. He gave Emery Fields (the man that bought Dick his first guitar) a big hug and shook hands with all of us. He broke out his guitar an sang. I got to play a little harmonica and a lot of others played their instruments also. I felt so blessed to be there that day in April." - Ken Doolittle

"I knew Dick for years. Actually, just a few months before he passed we were discussing me getting him into play at the Skowhegan Fair. He had been kind enough to lead the parades I put on in Waterville for many years. My Dad used to shoe his horses as well as Yodeling Slim Clark's. I've never met a nicer person that Dick and I'll always miss him. I was very blessed to have had him as a friend." - Judith Olivier

"Mr Curless use to do many benefit concerts. I remember going with my mother to the Brewer Auditorium for a benefit concert for people with disabilities that she was involved with. I was playing pinball down stairs when Dick came over and we played a few games together while he waited for his turn to take the stage. Such a nice man. Im glad I was able to meet him." - Frank Campbell

"Growing up as a young girl, Dick would come to visit friends and family in Buxton, Groveville and Scarboro, Maine. I remember him as a child and into my early teen years, nice man. My dads favorite song was the Hainesville Woods up in Northern Maine, my dad was a truck driver at the time and would drive those roads in Northern Me. He was a nice man and a very talented musician, with such He had a great gift of gab and a great gift [of] music." - Joyce Smith Durkin

"My husband Ron Anderson played with him at the Thorndike Hotel in Rockland in the mid 50’s" - Kathleen Libby Anderson

"I remember him being at my Grandpa’s house in Barre. We sat on the rock wall in the backyard and he played his guitar and sang us songs. Back then we just knew him as cousin Dickie. It’s a fond memory I cherish." - Michele Wimer

"My grandmother was a friend of his. And I remember them exchanging birthday cards every year when I was little. Your grandfather's birthday was on Saint Patrick's day. That had a special meaning to my grandma. She would love that he is being honored this way." - Debbie Callahan

"I remember him coming to the Wolcott town Hall, I was so impressed by him and his voice! Wonderful memories." Janice Fortune

"He sure did do a lot of benefits. I played with him with Jimmy woods and [The Woodsmen] at the Rochester Elks along with Tina Welch." - Elaine Marie Copp

"I can't remember the year, but it was long after I had met Dick. I was at his birthday celebration, at the armory in Augusta, Maine. Spent some time talking with Dick and Sleepy Willis. It was a great evening." - Ross Connell

"Dick Curless first concert I ever went to years ago with my parents as a young child in Skowhegan Maine .....fan of his a long time." - Laurie Ann Robbins

"I’m a native of Fort Fairfield and I talked with Dick after the show and he referred to my mother as aunt Helen. I‘m not a relative but he did indicate that he knew her." - Thomas Conant

"I had the honor of playing drums for Dick on a couple of shows in Maine back in the 80’s. A real gentleman with an amazing voice." - Paul Stowell

"My dad played steel guitar for him. I was his roadie. I would usually sit in the back with the other roadies(kids) drinking our sodas in New Jersey." - Jim Wilson

"Well deserved. Amazing voice. Got to work with Dick Curless a few times on The Wheeling Jamboree. Definitely a high point for me. If you played a great solo he would listen and get distracted and not come in after. I had one of those." - Roger Hoard

"Miss him very much...miss our chats and extremely grateful for them when I needed them most." - Ann Stevens Kuhar

Here's our 2020 interview with @PeterGuralnick about Dick Curless, who was spotlighted in Peter's latest book "Looking To Get Lost." https://t.co/Pw7mzmaLIM https://t.co/nxRIrf8JZ2 — Pat Callaghan (@PatCallaghan6) February 20, 2023

The stories below were pulled from the comment sections of past Dick Curless posts on the NEWS CENTER Maine Facebook page. Any grammatical abnormalities can be attributed to the commenter.

"If i remember right... my grandfather ted conley played with him back in the day. i cant remember in waht capacity at the moment but definitely remember that name. this is pretty kewl." - Mike Conley

"I was fortunate to see him live at Fryeburg Fair in the evening during a thunderstorm as he sang Tombstone Every Mile. I'll never forget the background and his performance." - Bruce Reynolds

"Everyone knew about that stretch of road up in northern Maine they called the Haynesville woods after Tombstone Every Mile hit the radio in ‘65. I saw him sing it when I was a kid here in Maine got his autograph too." - Corie Kelley Doane

"Dad ran a little business with 8 cabins back in the 60’s and a bunch of those musicians including him, Curley O’Brian and Hal Lone Pine were frequent visitors. I remember really fun music." - Martha Agren

"Saw him when i was a kid at the Railway museum in Boothbay." - Alan Farmer

"Saw him at The Silver Dollar when I was in college. He had a home just up the road from me when I lived in Bangor." - Frank Hanscome

"My parents had an antique shop in Wells and he came in one day in the early 70’s. My mother adored him and was so exciting meet him in person! He was so polite and a true gentleman." - Pamela Sheppard Ainsworth

"I played drums in a back up band for him when he played at the Otisfield community hall. Let’s just say he was not impressed with my drumming skills. The regular drummer got sick two hours before the show." - John Morrison

"Saw him at the 10-4 diner in Liberty Maine many years ago." - Brenda Hill

"We had a nice visit with him at the Viking in Lisbon a long time ago." - Jack Shaw

"He play at the south Windham reform school for the inmates was doing time there and saw him he was great." - Norris Welch

"Met him once in Augusta at the pioneers country western show." - Jamie Dyer



"I saw dick in my hometown in 1975. Years later I became the light man for Bill chinnock his father-in-law was Dick curless. I met dick in Portland Maine and told him the story and he remembered that gig. He was such a gentleman and a nice man. Tombstone every mile." - Thom Dauphin

