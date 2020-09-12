Acclaimed music biographer Peter Guralnick features Maine's Dick Curless in new book

His newest book is "Looking to Get Lost: Adventures in Music and Writing."

It features profiles and essays about many of the musicians Guralnick has encountered, and what time spent with them meant to him.



Guralnick has written acclaimed, exhaustive biographies of musical giants such as Elvis Presley and Sam Cooke.



But he says it's not about how big a celebrity someone is, but rather their creativity. And in the case of Dick Curless, Guralnick was moved when he was in the studio for Curless' final sessions in 1994.



"I was so inspired by the music that he made at that last session, which is the opening and closing of this profile," says Guralnick.

"And I was so inspired by his own, I guess his calm, his serenity, his ability to inspire everybody around him including the musicians who are sometimes brought to a standstill by the beauty of his singing, and also by the conviction with which he presented songs. But that was a long time ago. And in some ways I never had a place to write that story."



That serenity that Guralnick experienced came after Dick Curless stopped drinking and was born again.