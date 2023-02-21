Waterville police officer and two others injured in crash

The officer and the other two people injured in the crash were treated at a nearby hospital for injuries not considered life-threatening.

PORTLAND, Maine — A Waterville police officer and two others were injured in a crash Saturday on Kennedy Memorial Drive in Waterville.

Officer Mikayla Hodge was driving her cruiser at the time of the crash, which took place shortly after 2 p.m. She and two other individuals, driver Nathanial Haven and passenger Elizabeth Gagnon, both from Waterville, were taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries not considered life-threatening, Winslow Police Chief Leonard Macdaid told NEWS CENTER Maine on Tuesday.

Waterville Police Chief Bill Bonney confirmed the crash Tuesday but referred questions to the Winslow Police Department, which handled the investigation. Bonney said it is customary for another department to handle an investigation if an officer is injured.

Macdaid said the investigation is now closed, and no charges are expected to be filed.

Hodge is likely set to return to work Wednesday, Macdaid said.