BELFAST, Maine — The woman found guilty of murder for her role in her daughter's 2018 death is expected to be sentenced at the Waldo County courthouse Friday.

Sharon Kennedy (formerly Carrillo) was convicted of Marissa Kennedy's murder in December 2019. Marissa's stepfather, Julio Carrillo, pleaded guilty to Marissa's murder last summer and was sentenced to 55 years in prison.

The case began in February 2018 when Marissa Kennedy was found dead in her family's Stockton Springs condo. According to the medical examiner, her heart had given out after months of abuse.

A Department of Health and Human Services social worker testified that she had visited the family's home six times to follow up on concerns about potential child abuse. One of those visits happened just days before Marissa's death.

As a result of this case and the death of another girl, Kendall Chick, who was killed by her caretaker, the DHHS has promised to make a lot of changes to the state's child welfare program.

So far, the DHHS has revamped its call system and added a background check unit. The state says it also plans to increase staff.

Once Sharon Kennedy's murder sentencing is complete and the criminal proceedings of this case are closed, the DHHS has said it will release more information about how it handled Marissa's case.

Sharon Kennedy's sentencing is expected to take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 21.