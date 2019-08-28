BELFAST, Maine — Julio Carrillo, the man who pleaded guilty to beating his 10-year-old stepdaughter to death, was sentenced Wednesday to 55 years in prison for his role in her murder.

Carrillo and his wife Sharon were charged with the murder of her daughter, Marissa Kennedy. Kennedy was found beaten to death at a home in Stockton Springs in February of 2018.

Julio Carrillo pleaded guilty for his role in the killing in July in an attempt to avoid spending life behind bars. His attorney hoped the judge would take that plea into consideration when determining a sentence.

"He certainly wants to avoid a life sentence," Derrick Banda told NEWS CENTER Maine in July. "If we have a trial the likelihood of having a life sentence is much higher for people who don't accept responsibility."

Banda insisted Carillo was remorseful for beating his 10-year-old stepdaughter to death in their Stockton Springs home in 2018.

State prosecutors said they'd seek a life sentence on Wednesday, Aug. 28, for Carillo's role in months of abuse that eventually let to Marissa's death.

NEWS CENTER Maine

Carillo's wife, Sharon, is also facing charges but her attorney says he is hopeful once Julio Carillo's fate was sealed that it may help prove her innocence about her own involvement in her daughter's abuse. Sharon Carillo claims she was also abused. Her trial is expected to start in December.

RELATED: Year after 10-year-old's death, Maine DHHS still searching for solutions

RELATED: Defense seeks return of cellphones found in Carrillo home

RELATED: Family of accused murderer speaks out in light of expected guilty plea