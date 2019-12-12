BELFAST, Maine — Shortly before losing the ability to speak, ten-year-old Marissa Kennedy told her mother, “I feel like I’m dying,” Sharon Carrillo told police following Kennedy’s death.

Jurors in Carrillo’s murder trial saw a video of that police interview Thursday morning as the trial continued into a fifth day.

Carrillo is charged with depraved indifference murder in the February 2018 death of her daughter.

Sharon Carrillo's husband, Julio Carrillo, pleaded guilty to depraved indifference murder and was sentenced to 55 years in prison.

In the video shown Thursday by prosecutors, Sharon Carrillo described how she beat her daughter. She said she forced her daughter to kneel on a tile floor during the abuse so the rug wouldn’t be stained by blood.

Carrillo said she should have refused to abuse her daughter.

“Now there are going to be consequences," she said to police. "I would never survive jail alone. I need to go to a psychiatric hospital where I know nothing is going to happen to me."

Carrillo also admitted to police that she was lying when she said her stepmother sent text messages describing how she and her husband should "punish" Kennedy.

Prosecutors are expected to conclude their case today, with the defense to follow.

