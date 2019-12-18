MAINE, USA — Sharon Carrillo was found guilty of depraved indifference murder Wednesday, in the February 2018 death of 10-year-old Marissa Kennedy in Stockton Springs.

Throughout the trial, prosecutors argued Marissa Kennedy died as the result of multiple beatings by her mother and stepfather, Julio Carrillo, who had pleaded guilty to murder earlier this year but refused to provide testimony in his wife’s trial.

Prosecutors said Sharon Carrillo had the ability to determine right from wrong, and that she does bear responsibility for the killing.

RELATED: Jury expected to begin deliberation in Sharon Carrillo trial

Sharon Carrillo’s Defense team contended that she was also the victim of repeated abuse and that because of her low intelligence level she was basically coerced into helping to abuse the child.

RELATED: Director of Maine State Forensic Service testifies that Sharon Carrillo was susceptible to making false confession

RELATED: Witnesses testify Marissa Kennedy’s stepfather told them she was dead months before murder

RELATED: Julio Carrillo invokes 5th Amendment, will not testify in murder trial of Sharon Carrillo