Former Governor Paul LePage to officially launch re-election campaign with Augusta rally

Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. at the Augusta Civic Center for former Governor Paul LePage's rally to officially launch his 2022 gubernatorial election campaign.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine's former Governor Republican Paul LePage is expected to officially launch his campaign for re-election in Maine's 2022 gubernatorial election at the Augusta Civic Center on Wednesday, September 22.

LePage announced he would be running for re-election this summer. He is expected to lay out an address at Wednesday evening's rally, regarding where he thinks the state of Maine needs to go, according to his strategic and political advisor Brent Littlefield.

Littlefield couldn't share specific details about that address with NEWS CENTER Maine before the event -- but Littlefield says some of the former Governor's primary concerns include supporting our state's economy and helping kids be successful and make up for lost time because of the pandemic. He also doesn't want Maine to have to rely on spending from Washington D.C. and is concerned about the effect a COVID-19 vaccine mandate might have on places like nursing homes.

Littlefield says if he were elected, LePage wants to work across party lines to focus on the future of Maine.

"(LePage) wants to work with Republicans, Independents, and willing Democrats all over state to try to bring reforms and make change to make sure we can fix the economy, education, and the concerns of Mainers," Littlefield said. "He's looking forward to that -- that's what he wants to do. That's what he did as mayor and a lot of what he did as governor."

Last week, retired state employee John Glowa launched his campaign for Governor, running as a Democrat. He worked for the Department of Environmental Protection for almost 30 years and is a well-known wildlife activist.

Current Governor Janet Mills has spent most of her time in office dealing with the pandemic and its effect. She still has not officially announced that she's running for re-election -- but her campaign "Janet Mills for Maine" started fundraising back in March. According to the Maine Ethics Commission, that campaign has raised more than $590,000 so far.

Doors will open for Wednesday's rally at 4:30 p.m. and Littlefield says people should expected "surprise" endorsements and announcements. Close to two-thousand people are expected to attend. Pre-registration for the event was required, and COVID-19 protocols will be in place. You can find details about those protocols here.