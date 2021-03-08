Bruce Poliquin announces run against Congressman Jared Golden

This comes just weeks after former Republican Gov. Paul LePage announced his plans to face off with Gov. Janet Mills.

PORTLAND, Maine — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is NEWS CENTER Maine's reporting from Aug. 3, one day before Poliquin officially announced his 2022 run.

Bruce Poliquin has again thrown his hat in the ring, announcing Wednesday morning that he is launching a bid to try to unseat Congressman Jared Golden.

Poliquin, a Republican, served two terms representing Maine's 2nd Congressional District before losing to Golden, a Democrat, in 2018 in an election decided by ranked-choice voting.

Poliquin made his announcement on WGAN radio while speaking to host Matthew Gagnon.

"I'm running for Congress," Poliquin said. "I can't watch this anymore, Matt. I just can't watch this anymore and sit on the sidelines, that's just not who I am."

Poliquin went on to say he believes Democrats like Golden are pushing the country too far to the left, which he said is hurting families and small businesses.

"It's going to be an expensive race, but I intend to have enough funds to go out there and get my message out and make sure the people of Maine have a real choice," Poliquin said.

Margaret Reynolds, Golden's campaign manager, released the following statement Wednesday morning in response to Poliquin's announcement:

“Mainers know Congressman Golden, and they know that he has spent his time in Congress laser-focused on getting things done for his constituents. From laying the groundwork for the bipartisan infrastructure deal to fighting pharmaceutical companies to protect good mill jobs in the County to securing legislation to support thousands of shipbuilding jobs at BIW, Congressman Golden is busy getting things done for folks across the Second District.

Mainers also know Bruce Poliquin. He's still the guy voters rejected in 2018. Nothing has changed about him since then, and if he receives the GOP nomination, Jared will look forward to the rematch. In the meantime, the congressman remains focused on doing the job the way it’s supposed to be done.”

Golden is in the middle of his second term representing Maine's 2nd District. After defeating Poliquin in 2018, he beat challenger Dale Crafts to win reelection in 2020.

In the 2020 presidential race between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, Trump won Maine's 2nd District with 52.5% of the vote.

Poliquin's announcement comes just weeks after former Republican Gov. Paul LePage announced his plans to face off with Democratic Gov. Janet Mills.