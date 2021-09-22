Sen. Susan Collins endorses Paul LePage's 2022 campaign for governor

Collins showed her support for LePage in a pre-recorded message at LePage's campaign kickoff rally on Wednesday.

MAINE, USA — Republican Sen. Susan Collins is endorsing former Republican Maine Gov. Paul LePage's 2022 run for governor.

LePage served as Maine governor from 2011 to 2019.

A pre-recorded message from Collins was shown at the Augusta Civic Center Wednesday during LePage's rally to officially launch his 2022 gubernatorial campaign.

“As Maine recovers from the pandemic, Paul is the best candidate to grow our economy,” Collins said in the minute-long video.

#BREAKING Sen. Susan Collins has endorsed Paul LePage for Governor via video message. During her speech, there were a number of boos heard from the crowd, but some folks did cheer at the end @newscentermaine pic.twitter.com/mmnj7fBoPI — Sean Stackhouse (@StackhouseNCME) September 22, 2021

“Paul and I believe that Maine’s small businesses our the backbone of our economy,” Collins continued. “We must support our job creators and Maine’s hard-working families. Paul is a job creator, that’s his background, he’s done it before and he will do it again.”

Doors for the rally opened at 4:30 p.m. LePage is scheduled to take the stage around 6 p.m. NEWS CENTER Maine is stream it live on our website, Facebook, YouTube, and mobile app.