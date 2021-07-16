Not yet declared, Mills raises over half a million dollars for campaign

Mills' campaign has raised nearly $575,000 through June. Paul LePage's campaign has not yet reported any contributions.

MAINE, N.Y. — Democratic Gov. Janet Mills hasn’t formally announced her candidacy for reelection, but her campaign reports that it has already raised nearly $575,000 through June.

As of Friday, the Maine Ethics Commission shows Mills' campaign has $590,106 in donations and loans raised during the first six months of 2021.

The campaign said the money came from 3,268 donors who gave an average of $140 each; $356,525 came from in-state donations and $180,525 came from out-of-state contributions.

Out of all the cities and towns in Maine, Portland residents gave the most, with over $70,000.

There are no LePage campaign fundraising totals yet available with the Maine Ethics Commission.

