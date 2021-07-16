Not yet declared, Mills raises over half a million dollars for campaign

MAINE, N.Y. — Democratic Gov. Janet Mills hasn’t formally announced her candidacy for reelection, but her campaign reports that it has already raised nearly $575,000 through June.
As of Friday, the Maine Ethics Commission shows Mills' campaign has $590,106 in donations and loans raised during the first six months of 2021.
The campaign said the money came from 3,268 donors who gave an average of $140 each; $356,525 came from in-state donations and $180,525 came from out-of-state contributions.
Out of all the cities and towns in Maine, Portland residents gave the most, with over $70,000.
Former Republican Gov. Paul LePage is also actively raising money after announcing this month that he’s going to run again.
There are no LePage campaign fundraising totals yet available with the Maine Ethics Commission.