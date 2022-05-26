Search underway for 75-year-old Mars Hill man

Stillman Miller, 75, was last seen Thursday walking into the woods behind his home in Mars Hill.

MARS HILL, Maine — A Silver Alert was issued by the Maine Warden Service for a Mars Hill man last seen walking into the woods behind his home on Thursday.

Stillman Miller, 75, has reportedly been diagnosed with dementia, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.

Miller, whose home is located on Presque Isle Road, was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and white shoes. The color of his shirt was unknown.

The Maine Department of Public Safety asks that anyone who sees Miller to call 911 or the Maine Warden Service at 1-800-924-2261.