Maine warden, K9 find girl missing from St. Albans

The 11-year-old girl was found less than a mile from her home in a boggy area.

ST ALBANS, Maine — An 11-year-old girl reported missing from her home Friday morning was found several hours later by a Maine game warden and his K9.

The girl wandered away from her home on Square Road in St. Albans at about 9 a.m., and family members called 911 for help at about 10:15 a.m., according to a release from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife.

Somerset County deputies, Maine State Police, the Maine Forest Service, St. Albans Fire Department, and the Maine Warden Service joined the search. Game Warden Jake Voter, with K9 Koda, found the girl after about 45 minutes in a boggy area near a stream behind her house.

Latti said the girl was tired and cold but otherwise uninjured, and Voter carried her back to her family.