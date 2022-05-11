Cumberland County sheriff rescued after overturning kayak on Sebago Lake

Sheriff Kevin Joyce was treated at Maine Medical Center for hypothermia related symptoms.

STANDISH, Maine — Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce was rescued from Sebago Lake after overturning his kayak Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies from the sheriff's office and Standish firefighters and the Maine Warden Service were called to Hearthside Road just before 2:30 p.m. for a report of a man who had overturned his kayak and was calling for help, Chief Deputy Naldo Gagnon said in a release.

While they were responding, neighbors and passersby used a canoe to assist the man, later identified as Joyce, back to shore.

Joyce was taken by Standish ambulance to Maine Medical Center for treatment of hypothermia related symptoms and as a precaution, Gagnon said.