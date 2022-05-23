Maine game warden finds missing 77-year-old from Bremen

The woman was alert but severely dehydrated after spending two nights in the woods behind her home.

PORTLAND, Maine — A Maine game warden and his dog are credited with finding a 77-year-old woman who was reported missing and may have spent a couple of nights in the woods in Lincoln County.

Mary Forde, who lives alone in Bremen, was last seen on Friday.

A news release from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife stated neighbors reportedly went to check on Forde Sunday, only to find that the back door to her house was open. Her purse and phone were still inside, which led them to call emergency services to help locate her.

Maine Game Warden Jake Voter and his dog Koda were among the search group, and the pair began looking near the thick woods behind Forde's house when Koda reportedly picked up a scent that led them to find Forde. She was on the ground but alert more than 600 yards from her house.

Voter and Koda found her before 1 a.m. on Monday, the release states.

Forde, who was severely dehydrated upon discovery, reportedly told Voter she had fallen but could not get up, which led to her spending two nights in the woods behind her home, officials said.

She was brought to Lincoln Health Hospital in Damariscotta. Her condition was not made clear in the release.

Voter and Koda are also credited with finding a missing 11-year-old in a boggy area behind her house in St. Albans on Friday. The girl was cold and tired but otherwise uninjured.