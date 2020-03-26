MAINE, USA — While banks are identified as "essential businesses" under Governor Janet Mills' executive order, Norway Savings Bank has made the decision to temporarily close a number of branches to help comply with the Governor's order. The bank said this will enable more of its employees to remain at home while still accommodating their customers' banking needs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press release Thursday, Norway Savings Bank wrote in part:

"As we have expressed over the last few weeks, employee and customer safety are top priorities as the crisis has continued to unfold. While this has been an extremely difficult decision and recognizing the inconvenience to you, our customers, we believe these temporary closings are one step we can take to help our State recover more quickly from the virus impact. Working together now, we can do our part to "flatten the curve" to prevent future catastrophic demands on our local health care systems."

Effective Saturday, March 28th through Wednesday, April 8th:

The following branches will be CLOSED (ATM Banking will be available):

Exchange Street, Portland

Forest Ave, Portland

South Portland

Scarborough

Kennebunk

Falmouth

Freeport

Maine Street, Brunswick

Cooks Corner, Brunswick

Gorham

Standish

Gray

Naples

South Paris

The following branches will continue to be OPEN with Drive-Up, Appointment and ATM Banking:

Congress Street, Portland

Saco

Windham

Norway

Bridgton

Fryeburg

Bethel

Topsham

Auburn

Yarmouth

Norway Savings Bank added the following in its press release:

"While these branches are closed, we will be able to expand cleaning of our public areas and work spaces. We also have asked many of our staff to work from home to limit their exposure and further protect our customers.



Here are ways for you to continue to do your banking with us during this challenging time:



You can visit any of the branches that are still open with ATM, drive-up and appointment banking services. To make an appointment, please call 1.888.725.2207.



In addition, we offer a variety of ways to bank without having to leave your home. Whether you have a computer, tablet or phone, we've got you covered with internet banking, mobile banking and telephone banking. You can check your balance, transfer funds, pay bills, deposit checks and perform a host of other banking activities. If you need any help setting yourself up, call 888.725.2207 and our Customer Care Team would be happy to help. They are available from 8am-6pm Monday-Friday and 8am-noon Saturday.

Drive-Up banking will continue to be available at the branches that will remain open.

ATM banking is available at all locations. You can make deposits, withdraw funds, and check your balance 24/7.

Businesses can now make deposits at our ATMs with your NSB Business Debit Card.

Night Deposits can be made at branches that remain on the open list.

Mobile Banking

Telephone Banking

You can open a deposit account or apply for a mortgage or home equity online at www.norwaysavings.bank 24/7

Our Task Force continues to closely monitor guidance from the Maine CDC and the Governor's Office, and therefore, this plan is subject to change at any time.



We truly appreciate your patience and understanding in the face of these challenges and hope that you and your loved ones are in good spirits during these unprecedented times!"

