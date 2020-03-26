EXETER, N.H. — In the sport of hockey, it's called a "shift-change" when players return to the bench to allow their teammates to take the ice.

It's the process of trading one line of forwards or defense for another. A new effort by an Exeter, New Hampshire based hockey equipment company includes trading one type of face shield for another. This could be the ultimate "shift-change."

In a tweet Wednesday, the hockey equipment company BAUER Hockey announced it is re-purposing its facilities to make face shields for medical professionals battling COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

"Right now we're all on the same team," the tweet said.

"We're indebted to all medical personnel and first responders who are risking their own safety to keep the rest of us safe," the company also tweeted.

Already, medical professionals are inquiring about how to obtain the face shields. In a follow-up tweet the company wrote: "Please contact our Customer Service at 800-537-1702 or at customerservice@cascademaverik.com to inquire further about placing an order for face shields."

This story will be updated.

