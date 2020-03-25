BAR HARBOR, Maine — Effective March 26, Acadia National Park will close due to the due to the coronavirus, COVID-19.

This means Park Loop Road including Ocean Drive and all restrooms, carriage roads, campgrounds, visitor centers, and visitor services will be closed.

“As have many Maine individuals, businesses, and institutions, Acadia is taking prudent action in response to the Coronavirus threat,” said David MacDonald President of Friends of Acadia.

“The announced closures show that the park’s top priority is protecting the safety of the public, its staff, volunteers, partners and neighbors. We stand ready to assist our partners at the park as needed in the days and weeks ahead.”

The National Park Service (NPS) is working service-wide with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic.The park will notify the public when it resumes full operations and will provide updates on its website and social media channels.

The NPS encourages people to take advantage of the many digital tools already available to explore Acadia National Park, including:

RELATED: Choosing which inmates to release amid COVID-19

RELATED: FACTS NOT FEAR blog: 142 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maine

At NEWS CENTER Maine, we're focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the illness. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: /coronavirus

NEWS CENTER Maine Coronavirus Coverage

RELATED: Choosing which inmates to release amid COVID-19

RELATED: Portland provides updates on city services amid coronavirus, stay home order

NEWS CENTER Maine YouTube Coronavirus Playlist