Carroll Plantation woman charged with arson in connection with Wednesday fire

SPRINGFIELD, Maine — A 44-year-old woman has been charged with arson following a fire Wednesday at a home in Carroll Plantation, near Springfield.

Kelli Giles was also charged on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, Maine Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Shannon Moss said in an email.

Maine State Police were called to the home at 1721 Main Road at about 2:20 p.m. Wednesday for reports that a woman was causing damage to a home and there was a fire at the home. Police arrived to find the home burning, Moss said.

An investigation by the state fire marshal's office determined the fire was set intentionally, she said.

Giles was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries before being arrested and taken to Penobscot County Jail.