December fire that destroyed Hermon home was arson, fire marshal's office rules

A propane tank exploded during the Dec. 14, 2021, fire on Blackstream Road.

A fire that destroyed a home in Hermon in December was the result of arson, the state fire marshal's office ruled.

Firefighters from Hermon and nine other communities, as well as the Maine Air National Guard Fire Department, battled the fire at a home on Blackstream Road the evening of Dec. 16, 2021.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

A propane tank at the house exploded during the fire, shooting several hundred feet away from its original location, Hermon firefighters told NEWS CENTER Maine at the time.

An investigation continues, according to a release from the Maine Department of Public Safety. Investigators ask anyone who may have information about the fire to call the Maine State Fire Marshal's Office Arson Tip Line at 888-870-6162.