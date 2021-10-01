Local man charged with arson in connection with Jay fire

PORTLAND, Maine — A Jay man was arrested Wednesday in Portland and charged with arson in connection with a Sept. 18 fire on Oak Street in Jay.
Christopher White, 51, was taken to Cumberland County Jail, where he posted bail, according to a release from the Maine Dept. of Public Safety.
White allegedly set the fire at 11 Oak St. in Jay, where he lived at the time.
The fire damaged a home, two motor vehicles, and a motorcycle. White suffered minor injuries.
He is scheduled to appear in Franklin County Superior Court in November.