Local man charged with arson in connection with Jay fire

Christopher White was arrested in Portland Wednesday. He is charged with setting a Sept. 18 fire in Jay.

PORTLAND, Maine — A Jay man was arrested Wednesday in Portland and charged with arson in connection with a Sept. 18 fire on Oak Street in Jay.

Christopher White, 51, was taken to Cumberland County Jail, where he posted bail, according to a release from the Maine Dept. of Public Safety.

White allegedly set the fire at 11 Oak St. in Jay, where he lived at the time.

The fire damaged a home, two motor vehicles, and a motorcycle. White suffered minor injuries.