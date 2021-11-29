Old Town man gets nine years in prison for manslaughter

As part of a plea deal with the Maine Attorney General's office, Johnson agreed to plead guilty to manslaughter and arson for a lesser sentence.

BANGOR, Maine — An Old Town Man was sentenced Monday to nine years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter in a Bangor courtroom.

Joseph “JJ” Johnson, 32, and Cote Choneska, 40, of Veazie, were both originally charged with murder in the death of 59-year-old Bert Conley and then starting a fire inside Conley’s Essex Street in October 2019.

As part of a plea deal with the Maine Attorney General's office, Johnson agreed to plead guilty to manslaughter and arson for a lesser sentence.

Before the sentence, Bert Conley’s mother, Pauline Conley, spoke to Johnson and the court about what life is like now without her son. She left Johnson with some advice:

"I do pray as you are incarcerated that you will gain wisdom in a desire to live a life that will leave your children with a better legacy than what they face today," Conley said. "The Lord Jesus has helped me to forgive you, and instead of holding to bitterness and anger, I will focus on the cherished memories of my son, Burton James Conley."

The judge accepted the plea agreement, which was for 20 years, all but nine years suspended to the Maine Department of Corrections and four years of probation.

The man with Johnson that night, Choneska, pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of hindering the apprehension of his codefendant in October. That came after attorneys from both sides agreed Choneska wasn’t there exactly when Conley died or the fire began.

One of the 2 men charged with murder for the death of Bert Conley at his Bangor home in October of 2019 just pleaded guilty in a Bangor courtroom. Joseph “J.J.” Johnson will serve 9 years for his role in the death as part of a plea agreement with the state. @newscentermaine pic.twitter.com/MWpNSukkKi — Bob Evans (@bevanswlbz) November 29, 2021