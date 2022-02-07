Windham shed fire deemed arson, investigation states

Investigators found a 15-year-old was responsible for setting the fire. The teen was charged and released to the custody of a parent.

WINDHAM, Maine — An investigation into a shed fire in Windham found the shed was set ablaze intentionally

A plow truck driver called in a fire on Saturday around 1:30 p.m. on Main Street in Windham, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Shannon Moss.

The Windham Fire Department and Windham Police Department responded to the fire. The Maine Office of State Fire Marshal was also requested to assist.

The initial investigation into the fire found it was arson and set by a 15-year-old. The teen was charged and released to the custody of a parent, Moss said.

The investigation is ongoing.