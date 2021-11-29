Overall crime rates in Maine decrease, motor vehicle theft, arson reports increase

The Maine Department of Public Safety's report shows reports of rape decreased in 2020 while auto theft and arson reports increased

For the ninth year in a row, overall crime rates in Maine have gone down but reported motor vehicle theft and arson are rising.

The Maine Department of Public Safety released its annual Crime in Maine report Monday, including 2020 statistics from municipal, county, and state law enforcement.

According to the report, there were 14 reported crimes per 1,000 people in Maine in 2020. That number compares to the national crime rate of 25 offenses per 1,000 people in 2019.

Last year's report, including 2019 data, showed rape increased by 15%. That number decreased by 25 fewer reported rapes in 2020, according to Monday's report.

“The number of rapes reported to law enforcement in 2020 points to the significant trauma many Mainers have endured," Elizabeth Ward Saxl, executive director of the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault, said in the report. "And yet, according to the Muskie School’s Maine Crime Victimization Survey, we know that an estimated 14,000 Mainers will experience this crime each year, indicating that the vast majority of survivors are not reporting to law enforcement – a fact that has been further influenced by this pandemic."

According to the report, other violent crimes such as homicide, robbery, and aggravated assaults saw a decrease of 4.9%.

Reported domestic violence assaults also decreased in 2020 by 6%.

“I think one thing that’s really important is that we don’t frame what we learn from the crime report is that domestic violence is down 6% in Maine," Regina Rooney with the Maine Coalition to End Domestic Violence told NEWS CENTER Maine after the report came out. "Because what that crime report shows us is one particular metric which is domestic violence assault, it doesn’t tell us anything about a variety of other domestic violence crimes."

"So much of domestic abuse happens under the radar. It thrives in silence. That’s where it grows," Rooney continued.

But the new upward trend in this year's report is motor vehicle theft. The report shows an increase of 18.4% in 2020, with 857 vehicles reported stolen compared to 724 vehicles stolen in 2019.

The value of property stolen during 2020 was reported as $18,426,296 compared to $18,697,782 reported in 2019. Agencies recovered $5,839,052 in stolen property in 2020 for a recovery rate of 31.7%.

Reports of arson also increased for the second year in a row by 23% in 2020.

Overall, property crime, including burglary, larceny, and theft, saw a decrease of 6.2% in 2020.

