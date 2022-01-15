Maine to help fire departments fight fires on wild lands

The Maine Forest Service says it will award about $190,000 to the fire departments for personal protective equipment, portable pumps, and other items.

OLD TOWN, Maine — Maine is awarding money to rural fire departments in the state to help with wildland fire fighting.

The service said the money will pay for reimbursements of items such as personal protective equipment, portable pumps, wildland fire hoses and hand tools.

"The term “wildland” is used to distinguish that the grants support the fighting of forest fires rather than structure fires," Ranger Kent Nelson tells the Associated Press.

The average amount of reimbursement is about $1,800.