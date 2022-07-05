Man charged with arson in 2017 general store fire

Kurt Searles, 34, was arrested Friday in connection with the April 2017 fire at the Falls General Store.

FARMINGTON, Maine — A Philips man was arrested Friday in connection with an April 2017 fire at the Falls General Store.

Kurt Searles, 34, of Farmington was charged with Class A felony arson and Class B felony conspiracy to commit arson, Maine Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Shannon Moss said in a release.

The store at 176 Croswell Road has since been demolished.

Moss said new information in the five-year-old case prompted the arrest.