Officials battle another fire at Dike Newell School in Bath on Monday

Monday's fire comes days after a Bath man was accused of starting a fire at the school Friday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BATH, Maine — Officials are at the scene of a fire at Dike Newell School in Bath.

The Bath Fire Department confirmed that multiple fire departments responded to the scene.

Monday's fire comes days after a Bath man was accused of starting a fire at the elementary school Friday night. No word yet from officials on whether or not Monday's fire is connected to Friday's fire.

In a video sent to NEWS CENTER Maine, flames can be seen coming up through the school's roof.

Allan Thomas Vigil, 30, of Bath was arrested without incident Saturday evening in connection with Friday's fire, according to a Maine Department of Public Safety release. Vigil is charged with burglary and arson.

The release stated Vigil was taken to Two Bridges Jail in Wiscasset.

This story will be updated.