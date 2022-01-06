23-year-old charged with arson following Brunswick fire

The house has been deemed unlivable because of smoke, heat, and fire damage, fire officials said.

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Police have arrested a 23-year-old woman accused of starting a fire Wednesday at a residence in Brunswick.

The Brunswick police and fire departments responded to a call about a fire at a residence on Hennessey Avenue around 11 a.m., according to a news release from the police department. Firefighters worked aggressively to extinguish the blaze, which spread to multiple floors.

After the fire was controlled, the house was deemed unlivable because of smoke, heat, and fire damage, Fire Chief Ken Brilliant said in the release.

The Brunswick Fire Department was assisted by Topsham, Freeport, Bath, and West Bath fire departments.

No injuries were reported, and nobody was in the building at the time of the fire, Brilliant told NEWS CENTER Maine at the scene.

Officials believed the fire may have been started intentionally and began their investigation with the state fire marshal's office.

Marissa Petrulli, who is reportedly experiencing homelessness, was found near the scene and was charged with arson, burglary, and aggravated criminal trespassing, the release states.

Petrulli is expected to appear for an arraignment at the Cumberland County Superior Court on Aug. 16, 2022. Her bail has been set at $5,000.

#BREAKING Brunswick Fire Chief Ken Brillant tells me this fire is being investigated as arson. It happened at 72 Hennessy Ave. The fire is extinguished. Chief Brillant says the fire is now being investigated by Brunswick PD and the State Fire Marshal’s Office @newscentermaine pic.twitter.com/1JrEdesIL5 — Sean Stackhouse (@StackhouseNCME) June 1, 2022