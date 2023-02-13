Parents, coaches shocked after man allegedly pulled gun during basketball game

According to police, Nathaniel Udoroh allegedly pulled a gun on another spectator during a youth basketball game at the Lewiston Armory.

LEWISTON, Maine — Parents and coaches say it was a scary situation inside of the Lewiston Armory on Saturday during a youth basketball game when a parent reportedly pulled a gun on another parent.

"Everyone was safe. Everyone got out safe. There [was] no incident. But to know what could have happened and to be so close in a shooting-type situation, is incredibly scary and incredibly disappointing for all these kids," Duke Holm, a Lewiston Recreational basketball coach for 3rd and 4th-grade boys said.

Holm says he was on the court when the incident happened shortly before noon.

Lewiston Police said Nathaniel Udoroh, 32, was watching the basketball game at the Lewiston Armory when he got into a fight with a man and allegedly pulled out a gun while making threats.

Udoroh was arrested by Lewiston Police and is now facing multiple gun charges including reckless conduct with a firearm and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

"When you realize the gravity of the situation, and what could have played out, I think we're just lucky that it was managed the way it was," Holm said.

According to Holm, a number of Lewiston Recreation basketball games were taking place at the Armory Saturday, and it was supposed to be the final games of the season. Holm said that after the gun incident, the remaining games that day were canceled.

Lewiston Recreation directed all comments on the incident to the City of Lewiston communication staff. Lewiston Mayor Carl Sheline wrote to NEWS CENTER Maine and said, "I appreciate the Lewiston Police Department's quick and professional response and I'm thankful that everyone is safe."

Lewiston police declined to provide further details on the incident due to an ongoing investigation, and court documents regarding the incident were not available Monday.

Some in attendance, like Mistilynn Richardson, question why someone brought a firearm to a youth sports game in the first place.

"It's a wide range of young children that are playing to have fun. We shouldn't be bringing weapons to this type of event," Richardson said. Richardson added that she was inside the Armory with her children to watch her niece and nephew.

"If you have problems, leave them at home, you know? And let kids have fun. Let the kids be kids and play in a safe environment," Richardson said.

Holm shares a similar sentiment, that weapons have no place at a youth sports event. Holm said he always tried to instill values of sportsmanship in his teams and wishes all in attendance could show that same level of respect.

"When we come to these games, we expect everybody to act in a fun, friendly, positive manner. And we just ask if you really find that you're incapable of doing that, then maybe you shouldn't be coming to these live sports games," Holm said.

It is unknown whether the remaining youth games will be rescheduled.