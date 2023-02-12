x
Crime

Lewiston man accused of pulling out gun during crowded kids basketball game

The incident happened during a crowded basketball game with children ages six to 14 present.
LEWISTON, Maine — A Lewiston man faces charges after police said he pulled out a gun while threatening another man at a children’s basketball game in Lewiston Saturday.

Nathaniel Udoroh, 32, was watching the basketball game at the Lewiston Armory at approximately 11:55 a.m. when he got into a fight with a man and allegedly pulled out a gun while making threats, Lewiston Police Department Lieutenant Derrick St. Laurent said.

Udoroh and the other man know each other, St. Laurent added.

The incident happened during a crowded basketball game with children ages six to 14 present.

Police said Udoroh was taken to the Androscoggin County Jail

He faces two weapons charges.

   

