Family displaced, two cats killed in East Millinocket fire

EAST MILLINOCKET, Maine — A family lost their home and two pets after a fire engulfed their house in East Millinocket on Saturday, Feb. 11.
Firefighters arrived at the home on Birch Street around noon after receiving calls from passing motorists, said East Millinocket Fire Department Chief Rob McGraw.
The family was not home at the time of the fire, but two cats died, according to McGraw. He said a pellet stove caused the fire.
It took about 25 firefighters approximately four hours to put it out.
Crews from Medford, Millinocket, Lincoln, and Holland helped to fight the fire.
