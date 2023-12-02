Family displaced, two cats killed in East Millinocket fire

Fire Chief Rob McGraw said the family was not home at the time of the fire, which appears to have been caused by a pellet stove.

EAST MILLINOCKET, Maine — A family lost their home and two pets after a fire engulfed their house in East Millinocket on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Firefighters arrived at the home on Birch Street around noon after receiving calls from passing motorists, said East Millinocket Fire Department Chief Rob McGraw.

The family was not home at the time of the fire, but two cats died, according to McGraw. He said a pellet stove caused the fire.

It took about 25 firefighters approximately four hours to put it out.

Crews from Medford, Millinocket, Lincoln, and Holland helped to fight the fire.

***Update*** As of 430pm the road has been reopened. ******** 🚨 AVOID BIRCH ST IN EAST MILLINOCKET 🚨 Please allow crews space to work at the scene of a structure fire. Posted by East Millinocket Police Department on Saturday, February 11, 2023