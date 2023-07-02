Presque Isle fire was an accident, Fire Marshal says

The Friday fire destroyed the building that housed Pete’s Performance Auto, M&M Sheet Metal & Welding, and Lajoie Electric.

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — A Friday fire that destroyed a building that housed three businesses in Presque Isle was deemed accidental, according to the Maine State Fire Marshal.

Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss confirmed the fire started inside a welding fabrication shop.

Crews responded to the building located at 32-34 Industrial St. which housed Pete's Performance Auto, M&M Sheet Metal & Welding, and Lajoie Electric around 1 p.m. on Friday, according to Presque Isle Fire Department Captain Dylan Cyr.

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire, Cyr said.

Crews were reportedly able to save one business, Lajoie Electric, in the blaze.

It took firefighters about four and a half hours to put out the flames while battling temperatures of minus 14 degrees with a wind chill of minus 40 degrees.

No further information has been released at this time.