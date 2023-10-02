Search for clues in unsolved crime of Thornton Academy student

Ashley Ouellette, a sophomore at Thornton Academy in Saco, was last seen alive on Feb. 10, 1999 at someone's home in Saco, police said.

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Maine State Police have renewed search efforts into the mysterious case of a 15-year-old girl, found dead in the middle of a road in Scarborough more than two decades ago.

Ashley Ouellette, a sophomore at Thornton Academy in Saco, was last seen alive at 2 a.m., on Feb. 10, 1999, at someone's home in Saco. She was allegedly spending the night there, according to information posted to the Maine State Police Facebook page.

Per the police post, a passing motorist found Ouellette’s body about two hours later at 3:57 a.m. in the middle of Pine Point Road in Scarborough.

Police said they have interviewed many people and did a “vigorous” investigation, but they have yet to charge anyone with the crime.

Officials are asking anyone with information to contact the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit at 207-624-7076.

