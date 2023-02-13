Brewer police say one person found dead at residence

Officers reportedly heard a gunshot inside the residence after they knocked at the door.

PORTLAND, Maine — One person was found dead at a home in Brewer after police responded to a call about a well-being check Sunday afternoon.

Jason Moffitt, director of public safety with the Brewer Police Department, told NEWS CENTER Maine in an email that officers were called to a home on Union Street shortly after 12:30 p.m. to "check on the well-being of a resident."

Officers reportedly heard a gunshot inside the residence after they knocked at the door, and the Maine State Police Tactical Team was called in to assist before they entered the building, the release stated.

"It was determined the lone occupant of the residence was deceased," Moffitt wrote.

Moffit said Sunday night that there was no threat to the public.

The investigation has been turned over to the medical examiner's office.