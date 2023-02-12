Multiple police agencies respond to an incident in Brewer Sunday afternoon

Police are at a residential home on Union Street. Brewer's Public Safety Director Jason Moffitt said there is no threat to the public.

BREWER, Maine — Multiple police agencies responded to a call at a residential neighborhood in Brewer on Sunday afternoon.

Maine State Police, officers with the Brewer Police Department, and fire officials were gathered near a residential home located on Union Street.

Brewer's Public Safety Director Jason Moffitt said there is no threat to the public.

Police attempted to speak to a man they believe is inside the Union Street home around 4 p.m.