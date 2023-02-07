Three injured in shooting at Walnut Street apartment in Lewiston

The three people injured in the shooting were brought to Central Maine Medical Center where they were treated for injuries not considered life-threatening.

PORTLAND, Maine — Three people have been injured in a reported shooting Saturday in an apartment in Lewiston.

Police responded to a report about a shooting at a first-floor apartment on Walnut Street shortly before 4 a.m. and upon arriving found three people injured with apparent gunshot wounds, Lewiston Police Department spokesperson Lt. Derrick St. Laurent said Tuesday in a news release.

The three people who were injured in the shooting were brought to Central Maine Medical Center where they were treated for injuries not considered life-threatening, the release stated. They are identified as 43-year-old William Scardoni, 40-year-old Michelle Pimental, and 50-year-old Jamie Perry.

Police investigated the scene and determined the shooting took place inside the apartment, and the release stated that nobody in the apartment at the time has been cooperative in the investigation.

Police ask that anyone with information regarding the case contact Det. Tyler Martin at 513-3001 ext. 3322.