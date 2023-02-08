Mount Chase man, 38, arrested on assault, firearm charges

Trevor Desrosiers, 38, was charged with assault, unlawful sexual contact, violation of conditions of release, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

MOUNT CHASE, Maine — A Mount Chase man was arrested on assault and firearm charges on Tuesday in connection with a Dec. 21 assault incident.

Penobscot County deputies responded to a report of an assault in Mount Chase on Dec. 21, a Wednesday news release from the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office stated.

Deputies investigated the incident for several weeks, according to the release, and information gathered revealed a victim was assaulted and that a prohibited person was in possession of a firearm.

Deputies said the investigation also revealed the suspect was on bail for previous charges.

On Tuesday, a search warrant was conducted by the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team at a Mount Chase address, the release stated.

Deputies said Trevor Desrosiers, 38, was arrested during the search warrant and charged with the following: assault, unlawful sexual contact, violation of conditions of release, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

"During a subsequent search, two firearms were located within the residence," deputies said.

The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Customs and Border Protection in the incident.

No additional information has been released.