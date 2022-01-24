Former home of Harmony Montgomery's dad, stepmom searched

Adam Montgomery had custody of his daughter, Harmony, who was last seen in late 2019 at age 5, but authorities didn’t know she was missing until last year.

MANCHESTER, N.H. — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above aired on March 25, 2022.

A former home of the father and stepmother of a New Hampshire girl missing since 2019 is being searched as part of the investigation into her disappearance, police said Tuesday.

Adam and Kayla Montgomery lived at the home on Union Street in Manchester, police said. The time period they lived in the home wasn't immediately known. Earlier this year, authorities searched a different home where the couple lived.

Adam Montgomery had custody of his daughter, Harmony Montgomery, who was last seen in late 2019 at age 5, but authorities didn’t know she was missing until last year.

Adam Montgomery has been in jail since January on several charges, including one alleging that he struck Harmony in the face in July 2019. He’s pleaded not guilty. If convicted, he faces between 10 and 30 years in prison.

Kayla Montgomery pleaded not guilty to a theft by deception charge and is out on bail. She's accused of falsely claiming that Harmony was living with her in order to collect welfare benefits. If convicted, Kayla Montgomery could serve between seven and 15 years in prison.

The couple told police that Harmony was brought to be with her mother in Massachusetts around Thanksgiving 2019. Her mother said she last saw Harmony during a phone video conversation around Easter that year.

Police believe Harmony went missing sometime between Nov. 28 and Dec. 10, 2019, according to a news release issued by New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella on Jan. 24, 2022.

Police said in January that Harmony was seen with Adam and Kayla, as well as their other two biological children, when they were evicted from their residence at 77 Gilford St. in Manchester on Nov. 27, 2019. The family reportedly lived out of their vehicles for a short time after the eviction. After some time between Dec. 6 and 10, 2019, Harmony was no longer seen with Adam, Kayla, or the other two children, Formella stated on Jan. 24.

Police have received hundreds of tips. They’re offering $150,000 for information that will lead them to the missing child. Police ask that anyone with information regarding Harmony's disappearance contact the Manchester Police Department's 24-hour tip line at 603-203-6060.