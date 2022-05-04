Missing New Hampshire girl's safety was not prioritized: Report

"The system failed Harmony," Maria Mossaides, director of the Office of the Child Advocate, said at a press conference on Wednesday.

NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA — Massachusetts officials did not consider the well-being of Harmony Montgomery "on an equal footing" with her parents' rights before releasing her into the custody of her father, who was later arrested in relation to her disappearance, a new report concluded.

NBC 10 Boston reported that in the results of its investigation published Wednesday, the Massachusetts Office of the Child Advocate said a lack of focus on Montgomery's needs compared to the rights of her parents, Adam Montgomery and Crystal Sorey, resulted in "significant placement instability for Harmony."

"The system failed Harmony," Maria Mossaides, director of the Office of the Child Advocate, said at a press conference on Wednesday. "No one focused on Harmony and what she needed. It wasn't one decision. It was a series of decisions that did not place her at the center and therefore made poor decisions about the risk she was going to be facing."

