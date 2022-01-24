Stepmother of missing NH girl charged with receiving stolen firearms

She was indicted in March on charges relating to the disappearance of Harmony Montgomery.

PORTLAND, Maine — The stepmother of a missing child was arrested on two charges of receiving stolen property related to a theft of firearms.

Kayla Montgomery, 31, of Manchester, New Hampshire, reportedly received or retained a rifle or shotgun between Sept. 29, 2019, and Oct. 22, 2019, with knowledge that it had been stolen, according to a news release issued Tuesday by New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella. Each charge is a class A felony.

Montgomery is being held at the Hillsborough County House of Corrections.

"There is no evidence of any connection between the stolen firearms and the disappearance of Harmony Montgomery," Formella said in the release.

Montgomery was indicted March 25 on charges related to the disappearance of her stepdaughter, Harmony Montgomery, who went missing around between Nov. 28 and Dec. 10, 2019. Montgomery was charged with one count of class A felony theft by deception.

A published report by NEWS CENTER Maine detailed that Montgomery reportedly told the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services on multiple occasions that Harmony was a member of her household between Nov. 30, 2019, and June 2, 2021, when in fact she was not.

Adam Montgomery, 30, who is Harmony's father, was also indicted on March 25. Adam Montgomery was charged with class B felony second degree assault, which alleges that between July 1 and July 22, 2019, he "knowingly caused bodily injury to [Harmony Montgomery] a child under the age of 13, by striking her in the face," a previous news release states.

Police ask anyone with information regarding Harmony Montgomery's disappearance to contact the Manchester Police Department's 24-hour Harmony Montgomery tip line at 603-203-6060.